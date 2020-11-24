Vomiting in Infants

Vomiting is very common in babies. Sometimes it can be entirely normal, like when babies spit up mouthfuls of breastmilk or formula after eating. Sometimes it can be a sign of illness or a blockage somewhere in the intestines. Less commonly, it can even be a sign of accidental poisoning or be caused by a bad bump to the head.

If your child is younger than one year and is vomiting, this health decision guide will help you understand more about what may be causing it and help you know when to call your doctor. Please note, this guide is not meant to take the place of a visit to your doctor's office.

