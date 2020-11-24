Lumps or Pain Within the Scrotum
The scrotum is the pouch below the penis that holds the testicles. Problems affecting the testicles and scrotum can be alarming at first. The good news is that most often the condition is not a serious one. To be certain, a man should contact his doctor if he discovers a new lump or has persistent pain within the scrotum.
This guide will provide you with the more common reasons for your symptoms with suggested actions based on your responses to a short series of questions. The information in the guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with a health care provider.
Let's start by focusing on the nature of your problem. It's most helpful to know if you are concerned about a lump (painful or not painful), or pain without any lump or swelling.
Do you have a lump (whether painful or not), or, do you have pain without a lump?
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.