Lumps or Pain Within the Scrotum

The scrotum is the pouch below the penis that holds the testicles. Problems affecting the testicles and scrotum can be alarming at first. The good news is that most often the condition is not a serious one. To be certain, a man should contact his doctor if he discovers a new lump or has persistent pain within the scrotum.

This guide will provide you with the more common reasons for your symptoms with suggested actions based on your responses to a short series of questions. The information in the guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with a health care provider.

