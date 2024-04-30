Bed Wetting
Bed Wetting
Your child may wet the bed -- or accidentally pass urine -- at night while he is sleeping. This is called nocturnal enuresis. It's not at all unusual for a child to wet the bed at night until he is five or six years old. Once a child has reached school age, however, he should not be having frequent trouble controlling his bladder or bowel movements. If he is, it may be due to a physical or psychological problem, and you may want to discuss this with your pediatrician.
This decision support guide will help you to determine whether your child's bed-wetting is normal, and to know when to contact your pediatrician for medical care. Please note, this guide is not meant to take the place of a visit to your pediatrician's office.
Before we begin, a few questions.
First of all, is your child toilet trained?
Yes, my child is toilet trained.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.