Never Started Menstrual Periods

The purpose of this guide is to provide understanding and advice to women who are concerned because they have never started menstruating. The absence of menstrual periods is called amenorrhea. If a woman has never had any menstrual blood flow by the age of 16, doctors call this primary amenorrhea.

Through a series of questions, you will learn about the more common possibilities to explain your personal situation. The guide should be used as a complement to the care you receive from a health professional. It is not intended to replace direct interaction with your doctor.

