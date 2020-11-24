Nausea and Vomiting
This guide was not designed to substitute for office-based care. Rather, the purpose of this advice guide is to assist you to get the most out of a medical evaluation that is performed by your doctor.
Repeated episodes of nausea and vomiting can arise from a variety of medical causes, including some serious conditions. Vomiting can deplete you of fluids and electrolytes, sorepeated vomiting requires medical treatment if it results in a lasting lightheaded feeling or weakness. Please take the time today to arrange a medical evaluation, if you have not already done so.
Identifying the source of nausea and vomiting can require multiple doctor visits and multiple tests. By completing our advice program before your evaluation, you may be able to more clearly identify symptoms or features related to your nausea that are clues to its cause. Our goal is to help you proceed more quickly with your doctor toward the tests or procedures that can correctly identify the cause. This guide can not adequately consider significant previous medical history that you may have. With a more full understanding of your past health, your own physician may choose a different path to evaluate your symptoms.
You will encounter a number of questions about your symptoms as you proceed through this program. Your answers to these questions will help us to personalize our recommendations for you.
To begin thinking about your nausea and vomiting, we should know whether the problem is brand new or whether this has been a recurring problem.
How long have you had your symptoms?
My symptoms began within the last five days.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.