Rash in Newborns

Although we tend to think of babies having "perfect" skin, in fact, rashes are very common in newborns (babies less than one month old). They can be bumps, blisters, or scaly patches; they can appear on the scalp, face, body and diaper area. Most rashes are not cause for concern, but some rashes need a doctor's attention.

You should call your doctor if your baby has a rash and is not acting well or has a fever.

Answering the questions below will help you learn more about common newborn rashes and decide what to do if your baby has a rash. Keep in mind that this Decision Guide is not meant to take the place of a visit to the doctor's office.

