Does your child have diaper rash and a rash elsewhere on the body?

Is your child's diaper rash getting worse very quickly (over a few hours)?

Answering a few initial questions will help you learn more about common types of diaper rash and what to do for them.

Diaper rash, irritation of the skin in the diaper area, is one of the most common problems in newborns and infants. Almost two-thirds of children will have diaper rash at some point, and a few babies have it many times. Most cases of diaper rash disappear with simple treatments like frequent diaper changes, but some need special treatment.

