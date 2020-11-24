Pink or Red Eyes in Children and Teens
The usual cause of one or both eyes turning pink or red is conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis, also known as "pink eye," is inflammation (redness and swelling) of the conjunctiva, the tissue covering the "whites" of the eyes and the inside of the eyelids.
The most common cause is an infection from germs (bacteria or viruses) that are passed from person to person. However, conjunctivitis also can be caused by an allergic reaction to something (for example, tree pollen), by contact with something irritating (for example, smoke in the air or chlorine in a pool), or rarely, by problems of the eye.
Did something splash in your child's eye?
Yes, something splashed in my child's eye.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.