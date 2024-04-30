Leg Swelling (Edema) during Pregnancy

Welcome to this symptom guide about ankle and leg swelling during pregnancy.

Almost every pregnant woman has some extra fluid in the tissues. Usually this will be most obvious during the later part of pregnancy, especially if a woman is on her feet for a long period of time.

However, sometimes leg swelling can indicate a complication of pregnancy or be caused by an unrelated problem.

This guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face meeting with a health care professional about your symptoms. Many causes of leg and foot swelling require an in-person examination and testing to diagnose. However, this guide may be particularly helpful while awaiting an office visit or after your initial evaluation.

