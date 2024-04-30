Leg Swelling (Edema) during Pregnancy
Welcome to this symptom guide about ankle and leg swelling during pregnancy.
Almost every pregnant woman has some extra fluid in the tissues. Usually this will be most obvious during the later part of pregnancy, especially if a woman is on her feet for a long period of time.
However, sometimes leg swelling can indicate a complication of pregnancy or be caused by an unrelated problem.
This guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face meeting with a health care professional about your symptoms. Many causes of leg and foot swelling require an in-person examination and testing to diagnose. However, this guide may be particularly helpful while awaiting an office visit or after your initial evaluation.
The reasons for swelling in just one leg are not the same as the causes of swelling in both legs.
Do you have swelling of just one foot, ankle, and/or leg? (Also answer yes if one side is much more swollen than the other side.)
Yes, the swelling is just on one side.
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.