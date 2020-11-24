Welcome to the Decision Guide for Rectal Pain or Itching.

This guide can help you to identify some of the causes that are most likely to explain your symptoms and to anticipate the recommendations that your doctor might make.

Rectal itching or minimal rectal pain can occasionally occur during normal bowel movements. However, significant rectal pain or persisting rectal itching is not normal and can sometimes be caused by a serious medical problem. For significant pain or persistent skin irritation around the rectum, you should always seek an evaluation by your doctor. This guide is intended to be used as a complement to discussions with your doctor, not as a substitute for office-based care.

If your major symptom is rectal bleeding, constipation, or diarrhea, you may find it more helpful to consult our other Health Decision Guides.

