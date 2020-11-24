Rectal Pain or Itching
Welcome to the Decision Guide for Rectal Pain or Itching.
This guide can help you to identify some of the causes that are most likely to explain your symptoms and to anticipate the recommendations that your doctor might make.
Rectal itching or minimal rectal pain can occasionally occur during normal bowel movements. However, significant rectal pain or persisting rectal itching is not normal and can sometimes be caused by a serious medical problem. For significant pain or persistent skin irritation around the rectum, you should always seek an evaluation by your doctor. This guide is intended to be used as a complement to discussions with your doctor, not as a substitute for office-based care.
If your major symptom is rectal bleeding, constipation, or diarrhea, you may find it more helpful to consult our other Health Decision Guides.
Women and men will have some issues that differ.
Please choose:
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.