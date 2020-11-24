New Onset Dizziness
Welcome to our Health Decision Guide on new onset dizziness.
Dizziness means different things to different people. To some people, dizziness means a lightheaded feeling, as though they might faint. To other people, dizziness means a feeling of imbalance, or a sensation that they are spinning or the room is spinning around them.
By answering a short series of questions, you will learn what is likely causing your type of dizziness. Please remember that the guide is not designed to substitute for consultation with a health professional.
Whenever someone has dizziness, it's important to make sure there aren't additional worrisome symptoms.
If you have blacked out, fainted, or had any loss of consciousness, call your doctor immediately. Also, you can visit our guide called Fainting/Blacking Out/Loss of Consciousness.
If you feel lightheaded with standing but have not passed out or fainted, please visit our guide called Lightheaded with Standing Up.
If neither applies to you, then please continue.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.