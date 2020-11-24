Welcome to our Health Decision Guide on new onset dizziness.

Dizziness means different things to different people. To some people, dizziness means a lightheaded feeling, as though they might faint. To other people, dizziness means a feeling of imbalance, or a sensation that they are spinning or the room is spinning around them.

By answering a short series of questions, you will learn what is likely causing your type of dizziness. Please remember that the guide is not designed to substitute for consultation with a health professional.

Let's get started.