Insomnia During Pregnancy
Insomnia During Pregnancy
Mothers-to-be need their sleep. Unfortunately, many have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, especially during the first three months of pregnancy and the last three months.
This guide will take you through a series of questions and answers to help you identify what might be disturbing your sleep and how to improve your nightly slumber. It's best to continue through the entire guide, since there are often multiple reasons why you might not be getting the quality of sleep you desire.
Most adults require seven to nine hours of sleep during each 24-hour period. Women who are pregnant might require even more sleep than that. Most people sleep at night; for those who work the afternoon or night shift, though, sleep happens during the day.
It might seem obvious, but you need to set aside adequate time for sleep. Some women are so busy, or become so frustrated with lying in bed awake, that they don't give themselves enough time for sleep. If you aren't setting aside at least seven hours for sleep, then this would be your first step.
Are you giving yourself enough time to get the sleep you need?
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.