Insomnia During Pregnancy

This guide will take you through a series of questions and answers to help you identify what might be disturbing your sleep and how to improve your nightly slumber. It's best to continue through the entire guide, since there are often multiple reasons why you might not be getting the quality of sleep you desire.

Mothers-to-be need their sleep. Unfortunately, many have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, especially during the first three months of pregnancy and the last three months.

Most adults require seven to nine hours of sleep during each 24-hour period. Women who are pregnant might require even more sleep than that. Most people sleep at night; for those who work the afternoon or night shift, though, sleep happens during the day.

It might seem obvious, but you need to set aside adequate time for sleep. Some women are so busy, or become so frustrated with lying in bed awake, that they don't give themselves enough time for sleep. If you aren't setting aside at least seven hours for sleep, then this would be your first step.

Are you giving yourself enough time to get the sleep you need?

Yes, I am.

No, probably not.