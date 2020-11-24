Loss of Smell and Taste in Adults

Welcome to this symptom guide regarding loss of smell and/or taste. We're sorry you're having this problem!

This symptom guide is designed for persons who have noticed problems with smell or taste (or both) and would like to find out more about these symptoms.

Please keep in mind that this guide cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider. It is meant to provide helpful information while you are awaiting evaluation or to supplement what you may have already learned after evaluation with your doctor.

In this guide, you'll be asked a series of questions about some of the most common conditions that may explain your symptoms. This guide will cover the most common reasons for problems with smell and taste; however, it won't cover every cause.

So, if none of the conditions covered in this guide seem to apply to you, keep in mind that sometimes no cause is found. Or, you may have a rarer cause of a smell or taste problem that is not covered here.

If your loss of smell is new, it could be an early symptom of COVID-19. Contact your doctor today, and then return to start our guide.

Click here to begin.