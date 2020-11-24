Hair Loss in Men
Welcome to our guide on hair loss in men.
Most men can expect some thinning or change in their hair pattern as they age. Usually hair loss is gradual, but sometimes it can occur in a sudden, dramatic, or otherwise abnormal way. This type of hair loss can sometimes signal an underlying condition or medical problem.
Hair loss may result in diffuse hair thinning or cause one or more areas of the scalp to become bald (the medical term for baldness is alopecia).
This guide is intended to help you figure out why you are losing hair and to point you in the right direction for evaluation and treatment. Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider.
Some types of hair loss can be caused by damage to the skin of the scalp.
With your hair loss, have you noticed any of the following changes of the skin on your scalp?
- Redness
- Flaking
- Irritation or itching
- Scarring
- Open sores
Yes, I am experiencing one or more of these skin changes.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.