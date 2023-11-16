How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Integrative therapies Archive
Articles
What can magnesium do for you and how much do you need?
Magnesium is a mineral the human body needs to function properly - especially for a healthy cardiovascular system, nerves, muscles, and bones - though the benefits of supplements are largely oversold. While most people get enough magnesium from their diet, in certain instances people should take a supplement.
Can acupuncture ease your sciatica?
A 2024 study of people with sciatica caused by a herniated disk found that people who received acupuncture for 10 sessions over four weeks had less leg pain and better physical function, compared with people who received sham treatments.
Can probiotics help calm inflammatory bowel disease?
Approximately three million Americans have an inflammatory bowel disease. Current therapies for IBD suppress the immune system to reduce inflammation, but some preliminary studies have investigated whether probiotics are beneficial for people with IBD.
Want a calmer brain? Try this
Meditation helps us calm the body and shift perspective, and certain types of it offer an array of health benefits. What's more, imaging research shows that meditation can change the structure and connectivity of brain areas to help us cope with fear and anxiety.
Tips to find integrative health practitioners
Therapies such as acupuncture, massage, or tai chi are often recommended as a way to help treat chronic disease such as chronic pain or stress. But there are many types of experts who offer such services. To find a qualified practitioner, it helps to know exactly which type of service is needed, get referrals, find out if the practitioner has the specific training for the desired therapy, and check the practitioner's certifications and licensing. It also helps to interview the practitioner before signing on for any type of treatment.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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