Therapies such as acupuncture, massage, or tai chi are often recommended as a way to help treat chronic disease such as chronic pain or stress. But there are many types of experts who offer such services. To find a qualified practitioner, it helps to know exactly which type of service is needed, get referrals, find out if the practitioner has the specific training for the desired therapy, and check the practitioner's certifications and licensing. It also helps to interview the practitioner before signing on for any type of treatment.