Integrative therapies Archive

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Read More about A sharper mind: tai chi can improve cognitive function
A sharper mind: tai chi can improve cognitive function

A sharper mind: tai chi can improve cognitive function
Read More about What can magnesium do for you and how much do you need?
What can magnesium do for you and how much do you need?

What can magnesium do for you and how much do you need?

Magnesium is a mineral the human body needs to function properly - especially for a healthy cardiovascular system, nerves, muscles, and bones - though the benefits of supplements are largely oversold. While most people get enough magnesium from their diet, in certain instances people should take a supplement.

Read More about Can acupuncture ease your sciatica?
Can acupuncture ease your sciatica?

Can acupuncture ease your sciatica?

A 2024 study of people with sciatica caused by a herniated disk found that people who received acupuncture for 10 sessions over four weeks had less leg pain and better physical function, compared with people who received sham treatments.

Read More about Can probiotics help calm inflammatory bowel disease?
Can probiotics help calm inflammatory bowel disease?

Can probiotics help calm inflammatory bowel disease?

Approximately three million Americans have an inflammatory bowel disease. Current therapies for IBD suppress the immune system to reduce inflammation, but some preliminary studies have investigated whether probiotics are beneficial for people with IBD.

Read More about Want a calmer brain? Try this
Want a calmer brain? Try this

Want a calmer brain? Try this

Meditation helps us calm the body and shift perspective, and certain types of it offer an array of health benefits. What's more, imaging research shows that meditation can change the structure and connectivity of brain areas to help us cope with fear and anxiety.

Read More about Tips to find integrative health practitioners
Tips to find integrative health practitioners

Tips to find integrative health practitioners

Therapies such as acupuncture, massage, or tai chi are often recommended as a way to help treat chronic disease such as chronic pain or stress. But there are many types of experts who offer such services. To find a qualified practitioner, it helps to know exactly which type of service is needed, get referrals, find out if the practitioner has the specific training for the desired therapy, and check the practitioner's certifications and licensing. It also helps to interview the practitioner before signing on for any type of treatment.

Read More about What exactly is cupping?
What exactly is cupping?

What exactly is cupping?
Read More about The power of the placebo effect
The power of the placebo effect

The power of the placebo effect
Read More about Increased well-being: Another reason to try yoga
Increased well-being: Another reason to try yoga

Increased well-being: Another reason to try yoga
Read More about Can you sidestep Alzheimer's disease?
Can you sidestep Alzheimer's disease?

Can you sidestep Alzheimer's disease?
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