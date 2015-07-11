Can you sidestep Alzheimer's disease?

Alzheimer's disease is the seventh leading cause of death in the US, affecting more than six million Americans. This devastating brain disorder slowly destroys a person's memory, thinking skills, verbal communication, and even affects personality. The disease also exacts a staggering emotional, physical, and economic toll on families.

A number of factors influence your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Some of these such as age, gender, and family history, are beyond your control. But there are things you can do to help lower your risk. As it turns out, the mainstays of a healthy lifestyle — exercise, watching your weight, and eating right — appear to lower Alzheimer's risk.

5 steps to lower Alzheimer's risk

While there are no surefire ways to prevent Alzheimer's, following the five steps below may lower your risk for this disease — and enhance your overall health as well.

  1. Maintain a healthy weight. Cut back on calories and increase physical activity if you need to shed some pounds.
  2. Check your waistline. A National Institutes of Health panel recommends waist measurements of no more than 35 inches for women and 40 inches for men for better health. To accurately measure your waistline, use a tape measure around the narrowest portion of your waist (usually at the height of the navel and lowest rib). 
  3. Eat mindfully. Emphasize colorful, vitamin-packed vegetables and fruits; whole grains; protein sources such as fish, lean poultry, tofu, and beans and other legumes; plus healthy fats. Cut down on unnecessary calories from sweets, sodas, refined grains like white bread or white rice, unhealthy fats, fried and fast foods, and mindless snacking. Keep a close eye on portion sizes, too.
  4. Exercise regularly. This simple step does great things for your body. Regular physical activity helps control weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. Moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise (walking, swimming, biking, rowing) can also help chip away total body fat and abdominal fat over time. Aim for 2 1/2 to 5 hours weekly of brisk walking (at 4 mph). Or try a vigorous exercise like jogging (at 6 mph) for half that time.
  5. Keep an eye on important health numbers. In addition to watching your weight and waistline, ask your doctor whether your cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure, and blood sugar are within healthy ranges. Exercise, weight loss if needed, and medications (if necessary) can help keep these numbers on target.

For more on ways to help prevent Alzheimer's as well as information on diagnosing and treating it, buy A Guide to Coping with Alzheimer's Disease, a Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School.

Image: Branimir76/Getty Images

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

