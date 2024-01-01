Coping, Treatment and Caregiving

If you’re concerned about your risk of Alzheimer’s disease…if you’re looking for ways to help prevent or delay Alzheimer’s…if you’re a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s.

Here is encouraging news:

The experts at Harvard Medical School have just published a Special Report that reveals the latest news about this dreaded disease—news that can make a big difference in your life or the life of a loved one: Alzheimer’s Disease: A guide to coping, treatment and caregiving.

“Is it normal forgetfulness or dementia?”

You’ll discover nine ways to distinguish between the two. You’ll also gain helpful insight about the differences between preclinical Alzheimer’s, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia.

“Are there ways I can help protect myself?”

Starting on page 16, discover the simple lifestyle choices that can lower your risk of Alzheimer’s. The diet in which adherents were 30-35% less likely to have cognitive impairment. The six mentally stimulating activities of those who were HALF as likely to develop mild cognitive impairment. The exercises that may help ward of Alzheimer’s. And more.

“Is it Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia?”

Learn about the nine reversible causes of dementia including drug reactions, depression or a thyroid disease and how other forms of dementia differ from Alzheimer’s.

“How can I confirm if my symptoms indicate Alzheimer’s?” Discover the single symptom that often provides the most convincing evidence that something is wrong. Also, find out why it’s important to diagnose Alzheimer’s early and what steps are involved in the evaluation process. The good news: diagnostic methods of diagnosing Alzheimer’s has dramatically improved in recent years.

“What are the best medications for Alzheimer’s?”

While no medication has been developed to prevent or stop mental deterioration, you’ll discover the drugs that may help improve memory and cognitive function as well as anger and agitation. You’ll also be encouraged by new therapies now under investigation as researchers seek to halt or slow the further development of the disease.

With Alzheimer’s Disease: A guide to coping, treatment and caregiving, you’ll also get a close-up look at how this disease affects the brain…the five stages of the disease …why some people retain long-term memories…hereditary factors in developing Alzheimer’s…and more.