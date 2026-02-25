How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Diet and nutrition Archive
Articles
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
A 2026 review of six studies found that people with diabetes or obesity taking GLP-1 medications were prone to developing a number of nutrient deficiencies, particularly in vitamin D, iron, and B vitamins.
How to increase appetite
Appetite tends to decline with age, but this can lead to unwanted weight loss and frailty. Tips to boost a weak appetite include eating smaller, more frequent meals; prioritizing protein; staying active; making meals social and pleasurable; and relaxing overly strict dietary rules.
What is the "gout diet"?
A plant-forward, varied diet can help people manage gout. Other helpful steps are to lose weight if needed, stay hydrated, avoid overeating and excessive alcohol, and take medications as prescribed. Small, sustainable changes can mean fewer flares and better quality of life.
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
A Harvard study of over 159,000 people found that following any of six healthy diets-especially the DASH diet-was linked to significantly better cognitive function in later life, with the strongest benefits seen in those who were following a healthy diet in middle age.
What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?
People on a weight-loss regimen should aim to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, which translates into eating 500 to 750 fewer calories each day than they expend. Losing weight faster often causes excess muscle loss and lowers metabolism, making it harder to burn fat.
Overeating? Mindfulness exercises may help
It's possible to overeat and not even realize it until you've finished a meal and doing so does not mean you have an eating problem or disorder. Mindfulness exercises can help you slow down and enjoy eating, making it easier to avoid overeating.
Want to try veganism? Here's how to get started
Some people decide to adopt a vegan diet because of concerns about the health effects of eating animal products; for others it's more about concern for animal welfare and the environment. Regardless of the motivation, those who want to make this change should anticipate potential pitfalls and be aware of issues specific to vegan eating.
Vitamin B6 flies under the radar: Are you getting enough?
Vitamin B6 helps with the body's enzyme reactions, immune system health, brain chemicals, and more, but it doesn't get a lot of attention. The body can't synthesize it, so people need to get it from food, and a recent study found that a surprisingly high percentage of people may be deficient in vitamin B6.
Understanding empty calories
Empty calories are calories from foods that give the body energy but almost no helpful nutrients. Sugary drinks and pastries are common examples. They can quickly add lots of calories to someone's diet and make weight gain more likely.
Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Food noise - persistent, distressing thoughts about food - can interfere with your daily life, but there's a lot you can do to manage it. Strategies include eating regular balanced meals, practicing mindful eating, managing stress and sleep, and seeking professional help if needed.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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