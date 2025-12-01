Itchiness of the breasts or nipples isn't common, but can signal conditions both harmless and serious. Minor reasons for itchiness across the bra area include eczema, psoriasis, exposure to soaps or detergents, trapped moisture, and pregnancy and breastfeeding. More serious causes include infections, breast surgery, radiation treatment, and certain rare forms of breast cancer. Any skin changes on the breast that don't improve over weeks should be evaluated by a doctor.