Skin and hair health Archive

Articles

Read More about Why your face ages and what you can do
Why your face ages and what you can do

Why your face ages and what you can do
Read More about Cosmetic injections more likely to produce side effects in people with certain conditions
Cosmetic injections more likely to produce side effects in people with certain conditions

Cosmetic injections more likely to produce side effects in people with certain conditions

A 2025 study suggested that people with certain chronic conditions were more likely to experience side effects after cosmetic injections with botulinum toxin (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin).

Read More about Is there a way to keep cold sores from coming back?
Is there a way to keep cold sores from coming back?

Is there a way to keep cold sores from coming back?

About half of Americans have herpes simplex virus type 1, which causes cold sores that can recur periodically. The virus can't be eliminated, but topical and oral treatments can help. In addition, people can avoid cold sore triggers such as stress or fatigue.

Read More about Why do my lips seem thinner than they used to be?
Why do my lips seem thinner than they used to be?

Why do my lips seem thinner than they used to be?

People's lips may appear thinner with age due to several factors, including lower production of collagen and elastin, proteins that provide plumpness to skin. Genes also play a role, as do habits such as smoking and excessive sun exposure.

Read More about Why do I bruise so easily?
Why do I bruise so easily?

Why do I bruise so easily?

As we get older, noticeable bruises are usually related to thinning skin and increasing fragility of the tiny blood vessels in the outer layer of skin. There is not much people can do about this, but they should see their doctors if bruising is excessive or becomes painful.

Read More about Is your skin problem actually an autoimmune condition?
Is your skin problem actually an autoimmune condition?

Is your skin problem actually an autoimmune condition?

Autoimmune disorders that may involve skin symptoms include psoriasis, lupus, scleroderma, dermatomyositis, vitiligo, bullous pemphigoid, alopecia areata, lichen planus, autoimmune thyroid disease, celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and sarcoidosis.

Read More about What is toasted skin syndrome?
What is toasted skin syndrome?

What is toasted skin syndrome?

Toasted skin syndrome is a rash that develops in a fishnet-like pattern from direct, chronic, low-level exposure to heat sources such as laptops, electric blankets, heating pads, and heated car seats. The heat dilates superficial blood vessels under the skin, causing the rash.

Read More about The head-scratching dilemma of itchy nipples and breasts
The head-scratching dilemma of itchy nipples and breasts

The head-scratching dilemma of itchy nipples and breasts

Itchiness of the breasts or nipples isn't common, but can signal conditions both harmless and serious. Minor reasons for itchiness across the bra area include eczema, psoriasis, exposure to soaps or detergents, trapped moisture, and pregnancy and breastfeeding. More serious causes include infections, breast surgery, radiation treatment, and certain rare forms of breast cancer. Any skin changes on the breast that don't improve over weeks should be evaluated by a doctor.

Read More about Is this common skin problem overlooked?
Is this common skin problem overlooked?

Is this common skin problem overlooked?

A 2025 Finnish study found that rosacea often goes undiagnosed in people ages 70 or older. Researchers say this might be due to busy physicians with limited awareness of rosacea or patients' own embarrassment or unwillingness to seek treatment.

Read More about Try this: Winter skin care
Try this: Winter skin care

Try this: Winter skin care

People can take several measures to protect against winter dry skin, such as using an indoor humidifier, washing carefully, following a moisturizing routine, and covering exposed skin when outdoors.

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