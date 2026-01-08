How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Physical activity and exercise Archive
Articles
Even small changes in physical activity may boost longevity
A large 2026 study estimated that adding just five minutes a day of moderate to vigorous activity might prevent up to 10% of deaths during an eight-year period. Sitting for 30 minutes or less might prevent up to 7% of deaths.
Pilates: A good workout option, even as we get older
Pilates can be a good low-impact workout option, especially as people get older. It focuses on core strength, balance, and flexibility, and can be adapted-on a mat, reformer, or even in a chair-to different abilities and comfort levels.
5 simple ways to improve gut health
Gut health plays a bigger role in overall well-being than many people realize, affecting digestion, mood, and immunity. Simple daily choices around food, movement, sleep, stress, and hydration can support a healthier, more resilient gut.
VO2 max: What it is and how you can improve it
VO2 max is a way to gauge how efficiently the body uses oxygen during exercise, offering a window into fitness and long-term health. People can usually improve it over time with consistent aerobic activity, intervals, and smart training changes.
A fresh approach to cardio exercises
There are many ways people can meet the guidelines for weekly activity besides running and walking. They can do activities like boxing, swimming, cycling, basketball, dancing, and pickleball; circuit training using gym machines; and exercising at home.
What are somatic workouts?
Somatic workouts involve paying attention to internal sensations and responses during physical movements. These movements help people become more aware of how their body moves. Somatic workouts can reduce pain and muscle tension and calm anxiety.
Strong is the new skinny
Fitness ideals for women have evolved to prioritize a strong body rather than a slim figure. Strength training counteracts age-related muscle loss and offers a wide variety of additional health benefits. Cardio boosts heart health, but can't substitute for strength training.
Correcting how you walk may ease osteoarthritis knee pain
For people with knee osteoarthritis, walking pattern (called gait) matters. Pain can lead to habits like shuffling or shortening steps, increasing joint stress. Gait training, along with strengthening, stretching, and balance, can help normalize walking, improve stability, and reduce knee strain.
A measure of balance
People can evaluate their balance and fall risk at home by taking the four-stage balance test. More advanced tests like single-leg standing, heel-to-toe-walking, and timed up and go can also aid in assessing balance and coordination.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up