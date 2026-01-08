Physical activity and exercise Archive

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Read More about An easy HIIT home workout for older adults
An easy HIIT home workout for older adults

An easy HIIT home workout for older adults
Read More about Even small changes in physical activity may boost longevity
Even small changes in physical activity may boost longevity

Even small changes in physical activity may boost longevity

A large 2026 study estimated that adding just five minutes a day of moderate to vigorous activity might prevent up to 10% of deaths during an eight-year period. Sitting for 30 minutes or less might prevent up to 7% of deaths.

Read More about Pilates: A good workout option, even as we get older
Pilates: A good workout option, even as we get older

Pilates: A good workout option, even as we get older

Pilates can be a good low-impact workout option, especially as people get older. It focuses on core strength, balance, and flexibility, and can be adapted-on a mat, reformer, or even in a chair-to different abilities and comfort levels.

Read More about 5 simple ways to improve gut health
5 simple ways to improve gut health

5 simple ways to improve gut health

Gut health plays a bigger role in overall well-being than many people realize, affecting digestion, mood, and immunity. Simple daily choices around food, movement, sleep, stress, and hydration can support a healthier, more resilient gut.

Read More about VO2 max: What it is and how you can improve it
VO2 max: What it is and how you can improve it

VO2 max: What it is and how you can improve it

VO2 max is a way to gauge how efficiently the body uses oxygen during exercise, offering a window into fitness and long-term health. People can usually improve it over time with consistent aerobic activity, intervals, and smart training changes.

Read More about A fresh approach to cardio exercises
A fresh approach to cardio exercises

A fresh approach to cardio exercises

There are many ways people can meet the guidelines for weekly activity besides running and walking. They can do activities like boxing, swimming, cycling, basketball, dancing, and pickleball; circuit training using gym machines; and exercising at home.

Read More about What are somatic workouts?
What are somatic workouts?

What are somatic workouts?

Somatic workouts involve paying attention to internal sensations and responses during physical movements. These movements help people become more aware of how their body moves. Somatic workouts can reduce pain and muscle tension and calm anxiety.

Read More about Strong is the new skinny
Strong is the new skinny

Strong is the new skinny

Fitness ideals for women have evolved to prioritize a strong body rather than a slim figure. Strength training counteracts age-related muscle loss and offers a wide variety of additional health benefits. Cardio boosts heart health, but can't substitute for strength training.

Read More about Correcting how you walk may ease osteoarthritis knee pain
Correcting how you walk may ease osteoarthritis knee pain

Correcting how you walk may ease osteoarthritis knee pain

For people with knee osteoarthritis, walking pattern (called gait) matters. Pain can lead to habits like shuffling or shortening steps, increasing joint stress. Gait training, along with strengthening, stretching, and balance, can help normalize walking, improve stability, and reduce knee strain.

Read More about A measure of balance
A measure of balance

A measure of balance

People can evaluate their balance and fall risk at home by taking the four-stage balance test. More advanced tests like single-leg standing, heel-to-toe-walking, and timed up and go can also aid in assessing balance and coordination.

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