How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Healthy aging and longevity Archive
Articles
Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline
A 2026 study suggested that helping care for grandchildren can offer cognitive benefits, helping older adults maintain stronger memory and language skills. Grandmothers who helped with childcare-related tasks also showed less overall cognitive decline over time than non-caregiving peers.
Stronger muscles after age 60 linked to longevity
A 2026 study of over 5,400 women ages 63 and older found that stronger grip strength and faster chair stand times were linked to lower risk of death over eight years. Risk fell by 15% for each 7-kilogram increase in grip strength and by 9% for each 6-second improvement in chair stand time.
Core Exercises: Knee Tuck on Stability Ball
Harvard fitness expert Michele Stanten takes you through a simple exercise to tighten your abs, strengthen your back, and improve your balance.
Core Exercises: Pelvic Curl
Harvard fitness expert Michele Stanten takes you through a simple exercise to tighten your abs, strengthen your back, and improve your balance.
Core Exercises: Diagonal Opposite Arm and Leg Raise
Harvard fitness expert Michele Stanten takes you through a simple exercise to tighten your abs, strengthen your back, and improve your balance.
Foods that fight inflammation
Pro-inflammatory foods include fried foods, sodas, refined carbohydrates, and red meat. Green vegetables, berries, whole grains, and fatty fish are thought to combat the inflammatory process.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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