Healthy aging and longevity Archive

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Read More about Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline
Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline

Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline

A 2026 study suggested that helping care for grandchildren can offer cognitive benefits, helping older adults maintain stronger memory and language skills. Grandmothers who helped with childcare-related tasks also showed less overall cognitive decline over time than non-caregiving peers.

Read More about Why your face ages and what you can do
Why your face ages and what you can do

Why your face ages and what you can do
Read More about An easy HIIT home workout for older adults
An easy HIIT home workout for older adults

An easy HIIT home workout for older adults
Read More about How to thaw a frozen shoulder
How to thaw a frozen shoulder

How to thaw a frozen shoulder
Read More about Stronger muscles after age 60 linked to longevity
Stronger muscles after age 60 linked to longevity

Stronger muscles after age 60 linked to longevity

A 2026 study of over 5,400 women ages 63 and older found that stronger grip strength and faster chair stand times were linked to lower risk of death over eight years. Risk fell by 15% for each 7-kilogram increase in grip strength and by 9% for each 6-second improvement in chair stand time.

Read More about Simple ways to keep your mind sharp
Simple ways to keep your mind sharp

Simple ways to keep your mind sharp
Read More about Core Exercises: Knee Tuck on Stability Ball
Core Exercises: Knee Tuck on Stability Ball

Core Exercises: Knee Tuck on Stability Ball

Harvard fitness expert Michele Stanten takes you through a simple exercise to tighten your abs, strengthen your back, and improve your balance.

Read More about Core Exercises: Pelvic Curl
Core Exercises: Pelvic Curl

Core Exercises: Pelvic Curl

Harvard fitness expert Michele Stanten takes you through a simple exercise to tighten your abs, strengthen your back, and improve your balance.

Read More about Core Exercises: Diagonal Opposite Arm and Leg Raise
Core Exercises: Diagonal Opposite Arm and Leg Raise

Core Exercises: Diagonal Opposite Arm and Leg Raise

Harvard fitness expert Michele Stanten takes you through a simple exercise to tighten your abs, strengthen your back, and improve your balance.

Read More about Foods that fight inflammation
Foods that fight inflammation

Foods that fight inflammation

Pro-inflammatory foods include fried foods, sodas, refined carbohydrates, and red meat. Green vegetables, berries, whole grains, and fatty fish are thought to combat the inflammatory process.

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