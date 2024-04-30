photo of Hope Ricciotti, MD

Hope Ricciotti, MD

Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Dr. Hope A. Ricciotti is Editor at Large of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and leads the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Posts by Hope Ricciotti, MD

Can tongue scraping improve bad breath? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can tongue scraping improve bad breath?
Why do I have white spots on my nails? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why do I have white spots on my nails?
What's causing my vaginal symptoms? featured image

Women's Health

What's causing my vaginal symptoms?
Why are my ankles swollen? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why are my ankles swollen?
Why do I feel dizzy after a meal? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why do I feel dizzy after a meal?
Can apple cider vinegar curb appetite? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can apple cider vinegar curb appetite?
Could I have hypothyroidism? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Could I have hypothyroidism?
Why do I bleed after sex? featured image

Women's Health

Why do I bleed after sex?
Can mouth taping help my snoring? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can mouth taping help my snoring?
Can a kidney stone go away on its own? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Can a kidney stone go away on its own?
Why is my heart rate high? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why is my heart rate high?
What causes brain freeze? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What causes brain freeze?
What should I ask at my annual physical? featured image

Staying Healthy

What should I ask at my annual physical?
Is biting my nails really that bad? featured image

Staying Healthy

Is biting my nails really that bad?
Why do my ears feel clogged? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why do my ears feel clogged?
Why won't my hives go away? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why won't my hives go away?
What's that speck in my eye? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What's that speck in my eye?
Why has my natural scent changed during perimenopause? featured image

Women's Health

Why has my natural scent changed during perimenopause?
Should I get genetic testing for breast cancer? featured image

Women's Health

Should I get genetic testing for breast cancer?
How high a fever is too high? featured image

Staying Healthy

How high a fever is too high?
Why are my breasts sore? featured image

Women's Health

Why are my breasts sore?
Why does my arm hurt after I get a shot? featured image

Staying Healthy

Why does my arm hurt after I get a shot?
How can I tell if I have a concussion? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

How can I tell if I have a concussion?
What triggers weather-related joint pain? featured image

Pain

What triggers weather-related joint pain?
Result 1 - 24 of 74

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.