What's causing my vaginal symptoms?

Q. For the past week I've been dealing with vaginal itching, burning, and discharge. What might be causing these symptoms?

A. Vaginitis, inflammation of the lining inside the vagina, sounds like the culprit. But vaginitis — which can also include vaginal odor and soreness inside and around the vagina and vulva — is an umbrella term encompassing several distinct conditions that inflame or infect the vagina, all with different causes and treatments.