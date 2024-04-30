photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD

Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. She has a special interest in health care quality and patient safety, and serves as the interim chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Golen is also co-director of labor and delivery, as well as vice chair of quality, safety, and performance Improvement. In these roles she is responsible for the development and implementation of quality improvement projects that advance the equity, safety, accessibility, and patient-centered focus of care that is provided to patients and their families.

Dr. Golen is a past member of the board of directors of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, and lives in Wellesley with her husband and children.

Posts by Toni Golen, MD

Can berberine help me lose weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can berberine help me lose weight?
What's the difference between age spots and sun spots? featured image

Staying Healthy

What's the difference between age spots and sun spots?
What is sepsis? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is sepsis?
How can I protect my eyes during a solar eclipse? featured image

Staying Healthy

How can I protect my eyes during a solar eclipse?
Why are cold symptoms worse at night? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why are cold symptoms worse at night?
What is dropless cataract surgery? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is dropless cataract surgery?
Why is the ringing in my ears getting worse? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why is the ringing in my ears getting worse?
Do I have a pinched nerve? featured image

Pain

Do I have a pinched nerve?
Why does coffee help with digestion? featured image

Staying Healthy

Why does coffee help with digestion?
Why am I prone to skin tags? featured image

Staying Healthy

Why am I prone to skin tags?
Why are my heels cracked? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why are my heels cracked?
Why does the flu cause body aches? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why does the flu cause body aches?
Can tongue scraping improve bad breath? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can tongue scraping improve bad breath?
Why do I have white spots on my nails? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why do I have white spots on my nails?
What's causing my vaginal symptoms? featured image

Women's Health

What's causing my vaginal symptoms?
Why are my ankles swollen? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why are my ankles swollen?
Why do I feel dizzy after a meal? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why do I feel dizzy after a meal?
Can apple cider vinegar curb appetite? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can apple cider vinegar curb appetite?
Could I have hypothyroidism? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Could I have hypothyroidism?
Why do I bleed after sex? featured image

Women's Health

Why do I bleed after sex?
Can mouth taping help my snoring? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can mouth taping help my snoring?
Can a kidney stone go away on its own? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Can a kidney stone go away on its own?
Why is my heart rate high? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why is my heart rate high?
What causes brain freeze? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What causes brain freeze?
