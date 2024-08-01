Women's Health

Why is there blood in my urine?

Ask the doctor

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor



Q. Recently I noticed a reddish tinge in the toilet after I urinated. Though it only happened once, I'm worried. What might cause blood in my urine?

A. Many conditions — both harmless and serious — can lead to this phenomenon, but you should definitely talk with a doctor to root out the cause.

Blood in the urine can be prompted by conditions such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, trauma to the pelvis, or vaginal chafing or abrasions. While less common, bladder cancer or other urinary tract malignancies can also produce it. Bear in mind it only takes a drop of blood to tinge the bowl red, pink, brown, or orange. And while that may be the only symptom you have, others can include pain, burning, frequent urination, or a weak stream. These are all clues your doctor will use to diagnose the problem.

Your doctor may ask for a urine sample to look for microscopic evidence of blood, bacteria, and cancerous cells. Other tests may include imaging scans of your urinary system or a cystoscopy, which involves inserting a small camera into the urethra to look inside the bladder.



About the Author



Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

