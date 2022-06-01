First of all, there’s the seemingly constant feeling of having to go to the bathroom—and then there’s the burning feeling when you do urinate. Those who have had one—or more—recognize these as classic symptoms of a urinary tract infection (UTI), the most common infection in the United States. Though the symptoms are unpleasant and sometimes embarrassing, UTIs are usually quickly resolved with a course of antibiotics. Still, they lead to millions of medical office visits and billions of dollars spent in diagnosis and treatment. And for some people, UTIs keep coming back with frustrating frequency.



A UTI occurs in part of the urinary system, which includes the urethra, bladder, ureters, and kidneys. Nearly all UTIs are bacterial, most frequently caused by Escherichia coli, which normally plays a vital role in keeping the digestive system healthy, but can cause infection if it enters the urinary tract. Smaller numbers of UTIs may be caused by yeast, a type of fungus.



Bladder infections (lower UTIs), which lead to more than 8 million medical office visits each year, are also known as acute cystitis. Bladder infections are more common than kidney infections (upper UTIs), but kidney infections tend to be more severe and more likely to lead to hospitalization. Each year, about 250,000 people are diagnosed with kidney infection, also called pyelonephritis.



Most women will have at least one UTI in their lifetime, and many have more than one. Young women (ages 14 to 24) and older women (after menopause) are at the greatest risk for UTI.



If you’ve experienced a UTI, then you know that this burning, painful, uncomfortable condition is nothing to mess around with. That’s why the health experts at Harvard Medical School have created a guide to help you protect your health. This guide explains how a UTI begins and ways to help prevent infection. It covers the factors that increase risk at all ages, how UTIs are diagnosed, and how they’re treated. The guide also discusses the growing problem of antibiotic resistance and how this affects treatment for UTI.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Lisa M. Bebell, MD Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Assistant in Medicine, Infectious Diseases Division, Massachusetts General Hospital. (2022)

About Harvard Medical School Guides

Harvard Medical School Guides delivers compact, practical information on important health concerns. These publications are smaller in scope than our Special Health Reports, but they are written in the same clear, easy-to-understand language, and they provide the authoritative health advice you expect from Harvard Health Publishing.