Women's Health
Should I worry about abnormal Pap test results?
Ask the doctor
Q. My Pap test results came back as abnormal. Does this mean I have cervical cancer, or is there another possible explanation?
A. The explicit purpose of a Pap test is to screen for cervical cancer and precancerous conditions. Cervical cancer is diagnosed in about 13,800 American women each year. But there are definitely other possible reasons that cells collected from your cervix may appear irregular.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.