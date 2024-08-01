Diseases & Conditions
Is arthritis preventable?
Q. Like many 60-something women, I feel a bit achy when I wake up. But my older sister is racked with arthritis. Can I avoid it?
A. You're right to be concerned, since osteoarthritis — the most common form of arthritis — affects more women than men, especially after age 50, according to the CDC. But while the risk of this "wear and tear" form of arthritis rises with age, developing it isn't inevitable.
More than one in 10 cases of osteoarthritis result from earlier joint injuries, such as to the knees, shoulders, or hips. It's also more common among people with chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, or heart disease, or whose relatives have arthritis. That said, certain measures can help prevent you from developing arthritis. These include
- staying physically active
- maintaining a healthy weight
- engaging in low-impact exercise, such as cycling or swimming
- managing risk factors for diabetes and heart disease.
Talk to your doctor about your concerns. She may also offer valuable guidance about ways to keep your joints healthier.
