Rheumatoid Arthritis: How to protect your joints, reduce pain, and improve mobility

Rheumatoid arthritis can be debilitating and disabling. It can cause you unremitting pain, loss of joint function, and even rob you of your independence.

Fortunately, as never before, advances in diagnosis and treatment are enabling men and women to halt RA’s progress and enjoy pain-free living with healthier joints, increased mobility, and lasting peace-of-mind.

This new Special Health Report will give you empowering information to work with your physician to create and implement a treatment strategy to manage your rheumatoid arthritis effectively—and successfully.

You’ll find the keys to an accurate diagnosis…What you need to tell your doctor…the safest imaging tests…the 10 classic symptoms…and more.

You’ll learn about the drugs that are changing outcomes and brightening futures…How biologics are revolutionizing RA treatment…the pain-relievers with fewest side effects…the one drug against which all others are measured.

You’ll gain the ability to actively participate in managing your RA…How to get the most from exercise and complementary treatments…the most helpful tools and gadgets…and eight “joint resolutions” you’ll want to adopt.

You don’t have to let rheumatoid arthritis control you. You can control it!

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Clinical Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, and Senior Editor, Harvard Health Publishing. 45 pages. (2022)