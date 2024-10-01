Staying Healthy

Can drinking raise my blood pressure?

Ask the doctor

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

cropped photo of the hands of three women toasting with glasses of champagne Q. After decades of drinking very little alcohol, I've started enjoying a nightly cocktail (or two) with new neighbors. But my blood pressure was up at my last check-up. Is there a connection?

A. Yes. Mounting research has suggested that drinking moderately or heavily increases the risk of high blood pressure. For women, moderate drinking is defined as one drink a day, while heavy drinking is eight or more drinks per week. An October 2023 study in the journal Hypertension suggested that imbibing even one alcoholic beverage per day was linked to higher blood pressure than not drinking at all.

Why might this happen? Drinking elevates our blood levels of a hormone called renin, which can cause blood vessels to narrow. This effect, combined with renin's ability to decrease our urine output, raises blood pressure. The more often someone drinks, the more likely the habit will prod blood pressure readings beyond normal levels.

The solution here is pretty simple: drink less. Perhaps you and your neighbors can opt for mocktails instead, or substitute seltzer for one of your nightly drinks. And see your doctor in the next two months to make sure your blood pressure has returned to normal.

Image: © miniseries/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery featured image

Staying Healthy

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits featured image

Staying Healthy

A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits
Drinks on a plane: Consider saying no featured image

Staying Healthy

Drinks on a plane: Consider saying no
Alcohol

You might also be interested in…

Controlling Your Blood Pressure

An alarming one in three American adults has high blood pressure. Known medically as hypertension, many people don't even know they have it, because high blood pressure has no symptoms or warning signs. But when elevated blood pressure is accompanied by abnormal cholesterol and blood sugar levels, the damage to your arteries, kidneys, and heart accelerates exponentially. Fortunately, high blood pressure is easy to detect and treat. In the Special Health Report, Controlling Your Blood Pressure, find out how to keep blood pressure in a healthy range simply by making lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, increasing activity, and eating more healthfully.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.