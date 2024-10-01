Diseases & Conditions

How did I break a blood vessel in my eye?

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Q. I was alarmed to glance in the mirror this morning and find a bright red patch on the white part of my eye. What might have caused this?

A. It sounds like you have a broken blood vessel in your eye, which is also known as a subconjunctival hemorrhage. But don't panic. As alarming as it looks, a subconjunctival hemorrhage usually isn't caused by anything serious and won't affect your vision. The problem often occurs with no obvious trauma to the eye — even a strong cough or sneeze can cause a blood vessel just below the surface to break. Subconjunctival hemorrhage is also very common among people who wear contact lenses, who routinely place pressure on their eyeballs when putting lenses in or taking them out.

If you have no symptoms other than a red spot, carry on. It might take a week or two for the blood to dissipate. You can even keep wearing your contact lenses, if you use them. But if you notice eye pain or changes in your vision, your eye may be infected. Refrain from wearing contacts and see your doctor immediately.

Image: © Vlad Antonov/Getty Images

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Eye Health

