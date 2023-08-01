Could I have hypothyroidism?

Q. Lately I've been fatigued and gaining weight for no clear reason. My friend said it might be due to hypothyroidism. Could she be right?

A. She might be, although hypothyroidism (also known as underactive thyroid) isn't a condition you should self-diagnose. This problem — which affects eight times as many women as men — occurs when the thyroid gland at the front of the neck slows or even stops its production of typical levels of thyroid hormones. These substances help regulate key functions throughout the body, including metabolism, heart rate, and digestion. When hypothyroidism strikes, weight gain and fatigue are two prominent symptoms, along with menstrual irregularities, forgetfulness, dry skin and hair, and constantly feeling cold.