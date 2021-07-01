Baby, it's cold inside

Why are you cold, even when it's hot out? Older age and underlying conditions can affect your thermostat.

It's warm outside, yet you're grabbing a sweater because you frequently feel cold. Is it in your head, or are you really experiencing a personal permafrost? Don't worry; lots of older people feel cold, and it could reflect any of a number of potential causes.

A sophisticated thermostat

We all need to maintain a certain core temperature — about 98.6° F — to keep the body's many systems and biological processes (like chemical reactions) in good working order. The body has a way to protect this temperature.