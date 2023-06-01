What causes brain freeze?

Q. With summer finally here, I'm enjoying more ice cream — at least until I'm hit with the dreaded "brain freeze." What causes this?

A. Also dubbed an "ice cream headache," brain freeze is a common downside of relishing this frosty treat. The phenomenon happens when the temperature of the roof of the mouth and back of the throat drops drastically from the shot of cold. This sets off a chain reaction: blood vessels in the roof of the mouth rapidly narrow, which triggers brain arteries to dilate. Although the exact mechanism is not clear, it's likely the sudden artery wall expansions activate the trigeminal nerve, which relays sensory information from your face and head to your brain.