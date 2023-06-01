Diseases & Conditions
What causes brain freeze?
Ask the doctors
Q. With summer finally here, I'm enjoying more ice cream — at least until I'm hit with the dreaded "brain freeze." What causes this?
A. Also dubbed an "ice cream headache," brain freeze is a common downside of relishing this frosty treat. The phenomenon happens when the temperature of the roof of the mouth and back of the throat drops drastically from the shot of cold. This sets off a chain reaction: blood vessels in the roof of the mouth rapidly narrow, which triggers brain arteries to dilate. Although the exact mechanism is not clear, it's likely the sudden artery wall expansions activate the trigeminal nerve, which relays sensory information from your face and head to your brain.
About the Authors
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.