Why do I have white spots on my nails?

Q. My fingernails are sprinkled with tiny white spots. Why do these form?

A. These nail spots are a common occurrence — and usually don't signal a serious problem — but it may take some sleuthing to figure out why you've developed them. The most likely cause of white spots on the nails is minor trauma of some sort, whether from a rough manicure involving filing and cuticle cutting or excessive tapping of the hands and fingers on a hard surface.