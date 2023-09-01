Can apple cider vinegar curb appetite?

Q. My friend says she drinks apple cider vinegar at bedtime to help her eat less and lose weight. Could it work?

A. Scientific evidence doesn't support drinking apple cider vinegar to dampen appetite or help with weight loss. But even on a commonsense level, it's not likely. Here's why: changing only a single part of our routine — such as drinking a shot of apple cider vinegar each evening — can't help us shed excess pounds as effectively as broader efforts that include changing our overall diet and exercising more often.