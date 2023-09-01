Staying Healthy
Can apple cider vinegar curb appetite?
Ask the doctors
Q. My friend says she drinks apple cider vinegar at bedtime to help her eat less and lose weight. Could it work?
A. Scientific evidence doesn't support drinking apple cider vinegar to dampen appetite or help with weight loss. But even on a commonsense level, it's not likely. Here's why: changing only a single part of our routine — such as drinking a shot of apple cider vinegar each evening — can't help us shed excess pounds as effectively as broader efforts that include changing our overall diet and exercising more often.
About the Authors
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.