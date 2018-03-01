Staying Healthy

6 simple tips to reduce your blood pressure

Small changes can make a big difference in your blood pressure numbers.

The senior Asian man sitting on the sofa in the living room.

When the guidelines defining high blood pressure were lowered by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology in 2017, suddenly millions of Americans who thought their blood pressure was okay were told "not so." The guidelines lowered the definition for high blood pressure to 130/80 from 140/90 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), meaning more people now meet the criteria for stage 1 hypertension.

While you shouldn't shrug off the change, there's also no need to panic. Nothing happened overnight inside a person's body or to their health with the change of the guidelines. The change, however, should spur you to take your blood pressure seriously. These guidelines have been long anticipated and are very welcome by most hypertension experts. They may seem drastic, but in putting the knowledge gained from large clinical trials into everyday practice, the new definition has helped so many people reduce their risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

Why does hypertension matter?

If you are in this 130/80 range, reducing your blood pressure can help protect you from heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, eye disease, and even cognitive decline. The goal of the new guidelines is to encourage you to treat your high blood pressure seriously and to take action to bring it down, primarily using lifestyle interventions. It is well documented that lifestyle changes can lower blood pressure as much as pills can, and sometimes even more.

Making those changes can be challenging. How many of us have woken up in the morning committed to healthy eating only to be derailed by a plate of cookies on a table in the office or a dinner out with friends.

How lower your blood pressure with small changes

You don't have to embark on a major life overhaul to make a difference in your blood pressure. Here are six simple tips for actions you can take to help get your blood pressure back into the normal range.

1. Lose weight

One of the most effective means of reducing elevated blood pressure is to lose weight. And it doesn't require major weight loss to make a difference. Even losing as little as seven to 10 pounds can lower your blood pressure.

2. Read labels

Americans eat far too much dietary sodium, up to three times the recommended total amount, which is 1,500 milligrams (mg) daily for individuals with high blood pressure. It doesn't take much sodium to reach that 1,500-mg daily cap — just 3/4 of a teaspoon of salt. There's half of that amount of sodium in one Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich. Weed out high-sodium foods by reading labels carefully. It's very difficult to lower dietary sodium without reading labels, unless you prepare all of your own food. Beware in particular of the "salty six," common foods where high amounts of sodium may be lurking:

  • breads and rolls
  • cold cuts and cured meats
  • pizza
  • poultry
  • soup
  • sandwiches.

3. Get moving

It doesn't take much exercise to make a difference in your health. Aim for a half-hour at least five days a week. Make sure you're doing something you love, or it won't stick. For some that means dancing; for others, biking or taking brisk walks with a friend. Even everyday activities such as gardening can help.

4. Pump some iron

Add resistance training, such as weightlifting, to your exercise regimen to help lose weight and stay fit. We lose muscle mass steadily as we age, and weightlifting is an often-overlooked part of an exercise plan, especially for most women.

5. Limit alcohol to one drink per day

Drinking too much, too often, can increase your blood pressure, so practice moderation.

6. Relieve stress with daily meditation or deep breathing sessions

Stress hormones constrict your blood vessels and can lead to temporary spikes in blood pressure. In addition, over time, stress can trigger unhealthy habits that put your cardiovascular health at risk. These might include overeating, poor sleep, and misusing drugs and alcohol. For all these reasons, reducing stress should be a priority if you're looking to lower your blood pressure.

Image: kimberrywood/Getty Images

