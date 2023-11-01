Can tongue scraping improve bad breath?

Q. My friend is raving about a tool she bought to scrape her tongue, saying it makes her breath much fresher. Does tongue scraping work?

A. For someone with persistent bad breath, also known as halitosis, using a tool to scrape the tongue can indeed make a difference. Here's why: many of us build up a white or yellowish coating on our tongues consisting of food debris, bacteria, and dead skin cells. This happens when tiny bumps on the tongue called papillae — which "grab" food and help move it to the throat — trap this buildup, which develops a bad smell after bacteria settle in.