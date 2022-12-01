Diseases & Conditions
How can I tell if I have a concussion?
Ask the doctors
Q. I tripped over the vacuum cord the other day and whacked my head on the banister. I seem okay now, but how would I know if I got a concussion?
A. Ouch! Few of us haven't hit our heads in a similar way at some point. But a blow like that only sometimes results in a concussion, which is when the brain bumps around or twists in the skull and damages brain cells.
After a bump on the head, it's wise to look for concussion signs such as headache, sensitivity to light, eye pain or fatigue, neck pain or stiffness, imbalance, impaired depth perception, difficulty remembering things, or changes in sleep patterns.
Get checked out if you're experiencing these symptoms or if you simply have the sense that you're not okay. Your doctor will complete a concussion assessment that may include a balance test, memory and speech evaluation, and a visual test. Seeing your doctor early will give her the ability to tailor a treatment plan to your symptoms if you are diagnosed with a concussion.
