Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment

The majority of people who find their thinking and learning abilities slowing down as they enter their 60s and 70s are dealing with the predictable effects of aging on the brain. Some people, however, have problems with mental function that are more pronounced than normal age-related forgetfulness. When consistent memory problems disrupt daily living, prompting cause for concern, it may be a sign of Alzheimer’s disease or some other cognitive condition. Early diagnosis helps you better plan your future.

However, if these memory deficits are not severe enough to significantly impede everyday functioning—a hallmark of dementia—the problem can be classified as mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, the gray area that falls between predictable age-related cognitive changes and abnormal mental deficits that stem from disease. MCI is not a disease per se, but rather a collection of symptoms and observations. In addition, MCI is a highly variable condition in which a person may either progress into actual dementia, revert to normal cognitive function, or even remain at a stable level, depending on the individual and the conditions underlying the problem.

This guide from Harvard Medical School explores the subtle differences between various forms of

memory problems, break down the different types of MCI, and explains brain function and its role in creating and retrieving memories. You will learn the causes and risk factors for MCI, what doctors look for when diagnosing the condition, and medical as well as natural ways to treat or even prevent it.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Gad A. Marshall, M.D., Assistant Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Associate Medical Director of Clinical Trials, Center for Alzheimer Research & Treatment, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital. (2021)

