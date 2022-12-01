Staying Healthy

Why does my arm hurt after I get a shot?

Ask the doctors

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor, and , Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

cropped photo showing the arm of a person getting a vaccination and the hands of the person giving it

Q. I've been rolling up my sleeve more often since COVID-19 shots became available, and my arm always hurts for a day or two after vaccination. Why?

A. You're certainly not alone, since soreness in the upper arm is the most common vaccination side effect. It happens after the tiny squirt of vaccine injected into your arm muscle stretches the muscle fibers and triggers an immune response, leading to temporary inflammation and discomfort.

This tenderness can get in the way of using your arm normally for a few days. To lessen the impact of future shots on your routine, try getting the injection in your nondominant arm. Relaxing your arm during the shot might also help, since tensing the muscles can lead to more pain.

You can also limit arm tenderness and other vaccination side effects by keeping your injected arm moving afterward, which promotes blood flow; avoiding strenuous lifting or other exercise for a day or two; taking over-the-counter pain relievers after vaccination (avoid them before, as there's some thought they could interfere with the effectiveness of the vaccine); and applying a cool compress or ice pack to reduce swelling at the injection site.

Image: © Dragana Gordic/Getty Images

About the Authors

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
photo of Hope Ricciotti, MD

Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Dr. Hope A. Ricciotti is Editor at Large of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and leads the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and … See Full Bio
View all posts by Hope Ricciotti, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Fall shots: Who's most vulnerable to RSV, COVID, and the flu? featured image

Staying Healthy

Fall shots: Who's most vulnerable to RSV, COVID, and the flu?
Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years featured image

Staying Healthy

Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years
When will we see a

Staying Healthy

When will we see a "one-and-done" flu shot?
Vaccinations

You might also be interested in…

Strength and Power Training for Older Adults

Studies attest that strength training, as well as aerobic exercise, can help you manage and sometimes prevent conditions as varied as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and osteoporosis. It can also protect vitality, make everyday tasks more manageable, and help you maintain a healthy weight. Strength and Power Training for Older Adults answers your strength training questions and helps you develop a program that's right for you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.