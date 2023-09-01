Diseases & Conditions
Why do I feel dizzy after a meal?
Ask the doctors
Q. Sometimes I feel lightheaded or dizzy after I eat. Why might this happen?
A. You're probably experiencing a fairly common condition called postprandial hypotension, or low blood pressure after eating. Estimated to affect up to one-third of older adults, this form of low blood pressure happens when blood flow is diverted away from body areas that include the heart and brain and instead gets routed to the stomach and intestines during digestion.
About the Authors
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
