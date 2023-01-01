Women's Health
Why are my breasts sore?
Ask the doctors
Q. I passed menopause several years ago, and my latest mammogram was normal, but my breasts have been sore recently. Why might that happen?
A. Don't panic, but do monitor your discomfort. It seems you're coping with noncyclic mastalgia. Unlike breast pain that happens during monthly menstrual cycles or pregnancy, this condition occurs after menopause and isn't influenced by hormone fluctuations.
Part of the confusion surrounding noncyclic mastalgia is that it can happen in one or both breasts, waxing and waning or staying constant. Some medications can trigger it, including hormone therapy or cardiovascular drugs. But the pain — which can feel like a dull ache or a sharp, burning stab — might also result from infection, injury, surgery, or a benign breast cyst.
Given time, your breast pain will likely ease and then vanish. But if it persists for more than a month, or you develop breast swelling or redness, nipple discharge, or fever, see your doctor.
Image: © PeopleImages/Getty Images
About the Authors
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.