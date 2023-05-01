What should I ask at my annual physical?

Q. I put off annual physicals during the pandemic and finally have a wellness visit scheduled. What should I make sure to ask my doctor?

A. You're certainly not alone in postponing your check-ups, since an estimated 32% of American adults delayed routine medical care during the pandemic. But it's wise to resume your annual visits, both to get a proper diagnosis for any health problems that have cropped up and to talk with your doctor about ways you can stay healthy.