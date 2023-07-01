Can a kidney stone go away on its own?

Q. After a recent evening of pain, chills, and difficulty urinating, I learned I have a kidney stone. Will it need to be treated, or can it resolve on its own?

A. It depends on what happens next. With an estimated one in every 11 Americans experiencing kidney stones at some point in their lives, you're certainly not alone. These hardened deposits of minerals and salts that form inside the kidneys can trigger pain so excruciating it's compared to childbirth. The larger a stone — which can range from pea-sized to more than an inch wide — the more likely it will get stuck in the urinary tract, blocking the flow of urine.