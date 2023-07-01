Diseases & Conditions
Can a kidney stone go away on its own?
Ask the doctors
Q. After a recent evening of pain, chills, and difficulty urinating, I learned I have a kidney stone. Will it need to be treated, or can it resolve on its own?
A. It depends on what happens next. With an estimated one in every 11 Americans experiencing kidney stones at some point in their lives, you're certainly not alone. These hardened deposits of minerals and salts that form inside the kidneys can trigger pain so excruciating it's compared to childbirth. The larger a stone — which can range from pea-sized to more than an inch wide — the more likely it will get stuck in the urinary tract, blocking the flow of urine.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Authors
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.