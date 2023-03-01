Diseases & Conditions

Why won't my hives go away?

Ask the doctors

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor, and , Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

photo of a woman viewed from behind wearing a sleeveless top; hives are visible on her shoulder and back

Q. I've gotten hives from time to time when I've been overly stressed. But now I have a case that won't quit after six weeks. What's going on?

A. No one welcomes these red, itchy welts that crop up on our skin. Many things can lead to a temporary case of hives, including allergic reactions to food, medications, bug bites, pollen, latex, or animal dander. Like you, some people also develop them when they're stressed, or in response to ultraviolet light or excess skin pressure. Hives are more common in women than men, especially from our 30s to 50s.

Most cases of hives go away within several days to a couple of weeks. If they last six weeks or longer, you may have autoimmune hives. This happens when your immune system mistakenly targets healthy tissue — in this case, triggering a skin reaction. Autoimmune hives are more common in people with other autoimmune conditions, such as lupus, thyroid disease, rheumatoid arthritis, or celiac disease. Anyone whose hives last longer than a few weeks should see a doctor.

Image: © chokja/Getty Images

About the Authors

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
photo of Hope Ricciotti, MD

Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Dr. Hope A. Ricciotti is Editor at Large of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and leads the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and … See Full Bio
View all posts by Hope Ricciotti, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Get ready for allergy season featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Get ready for allergy season
Be wise about bee and wasp stings featured image

Staying Healthy

Be wise about bee and wasp stings
Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy featured image

Staying Healthy

Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy
Allergies Immune System Skin and Hair Stress

You might also be interested in…

Controlling Your Allergies

Whether you get skin rashes, itchy eyes, wheezy airways, or a runny nose, an allergic response is no fun, and is sometimes dangerous. In Controlling Your Allergies, you'll learn to identify your allergic symptoms, pinpoint your triggers, distinguish between intolerance and allergy, and choose the best treatment for your particular type of allergy.
Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.