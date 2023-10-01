Diseases & Conditions
Why are my ankles swollen?
Ask the doctors
Q. Over the last few months, I've noticed my ankles get really swollen by the end of the day. Why could this be happening?
A. You're describing edema, which happens twice as often in women than men. It happens when fluid backs up in the small blood vessels of the lower legs, ankles, or feet and pools in surrounding tissues.
About the Authors
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
