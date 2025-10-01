Surgical treatments and procedures Archive

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Read More about Partial knee replacement as effective as total replacement for select patients
Partial knee replacement as effective as total replacement for select patients

Partial knee replacement as effective as total replacement for select patients

A 2025 study found that for people with advanced knee osteoarthritis in which the damage is limited to one side of the joint, partial knee replacement is as effective as total knee replacement for pain relief and improved function and carries a similar need for additional surgeries within 10 years.

Read More about GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity
GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity

GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity

Two proven therapies for treating obesity - GLP-1 drugs and bariatric surgery - can help people lose substantial amounts of weight. The approaches differ in their effectiveness, durability, side effects, cost, and insurance coverage.

Read More about Women face barriers to cardiac rehab despite proven benefits
Women face barriers to cardiac rehab despite proven benefits

Women face barriers to cardiac rehab despite proven benefits

A 2025 scientific statement from the American Heart Association indicated that women with cardiovascular disease are far less likely than men with the condition to take part in cardiac rehabilitation programs, despite the proven benefits.

Read More about Cataract surgery: What to expect before, during and after
Cataract surgery: What to expect before, during and after

Cataract surgery: What to expect before, during and after
Read More about Two bad knees? What to know about bilateral knee replacement
Two bad knees? What to know about bilateral knee replacement

Two bad knees? What to know about bilateral knee replacement

If total knee replacement is needed for both knees and symptoms in both are equally severe, bilateral knee replacement can be done, either in one surgery or in stages. Replacing both knees at once may be a good option for people under 75 with no major medical conditions and support at home.

Read More about Laparoscopy and laparoscopic surgery
Laparoscopy and laparoscopic surgery

Laparoscopy and laparoscopic surgery
Read More about What happens when a joint replacement fails?
What happens when a joint replacement fails?

What happens when a joint replacement fails?

Total knee and hip replacements are highly successful procedures that can relieve pain and restore mobility for people with severe arthritis. Occasionally, joint replacement fails, and revision surgery is needed. Reasons for revision include infection, implant loosening, dislocation, and fracture. Warning signs of a problem include persistent pain, swelling, or instability. Revision surgeries are more complex, require longer recovery, and carry higher risks than the original surgery. Experienced surgeons who perform these procedures frequently tend to have the most success.

Read More about How to return to fitness after total knee replacement
How to return to fitness after total knee replacement

How to return to fitness after total knee replacement

Complete recovery from total knee replacement surgery can take six to 12 months. Working with a physical therapist to regain strength and mobility, most people can return to normal daily function within three months. It's important to remain active once physical therapy concludes. Lower-impact activities, such as walking, hiking, biking, swimming, golfing, strength training, and aerobic activities, are recommended. High-impact activities, such as running, may shorten the life span of the implant.

Read More about An emerging trend for cataract surgery
An emerging trend for cataract surgery

An emerging trend for cataract surgery

Same-day bilateral cataract surgery removes cataracts in both eyes in one surgical session, instead of two surgeries that are a few weeks apart. The approach has many benefits, such as convenience, but it has risks, too. Vision clarity might not be as good as it is when the procedures are done separately. Some doctors fear that vision loss (which is a low risk for any cataract surgery) could possibly occur in both eyes at the same time.

Read More about Surgery may have an edge over injections for carpal tunnel syndrome
Surgery may have an edge over injections for carpal tunnel syndrome

Surgery may have an edge over injections for carpal tunnel syndrome

A 2025 randomized trial of people with carpal tunnel syndrome found that 57% of those who had surgery as a first-line treatment recovered within 18 months, without additional treatments, compared with 13% of people who received steroid injections instead.

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