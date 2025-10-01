How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Surgical treatments and procedures Archive
Articles
Partial knee replacement as effective as total replacement for select patients
A 2025 study found that for people with advanced knee osteoarthritis in which the damage is limited to one side of the joint, partial knee replacement is as effective as total knee replacement for pain relief and improved function and carries a similar need for additional surgeries within 10 years.
GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity
Two proven therapies for treating obesity - GLP-1 drugs and bariatric surgery - can help people lose substantial amounts of weight. The approaches differ in their effectiveness, durability, side effects, cost, and insurance coverage.
Women face barriers to cardiac rehab despite proven benefits
A 2025 scientific statement from the American Heart Association indicated that women with cardiovascular disease are far less likely than men with the condition to take part in cardiac rehabilitation programs, despite the proven benefits.
Two bad knees? What to know about bilateral knee replacement
If total knee replacement is needed for both knees and symptoms in both are equally severe, bilateral knee replacement can be done, either in one surgery or in stages. Replacing both knees at once may be a good option for people under 75 with no major medical conditions and support at home.
What happens when a joint replacement fails?
Total knee and hip replacements are highly successful procedures that can relieve pain and restore mobility for people with severe arthritis. Occasionally, joint replacement fails, and revision surgery is needed. Reasons for revision include infection, implant loosening, dislocation, and fracture. Warning signs of a problem include persistent pain, swelling, or instability. Revision surgeries are more complex, require longer recovery, and carry higher risks than the original surgery. Experienced surgeons who perform these procedures frequently tend to have the most success.
How to return to fitness after total knee replacement
Complete recovery from total knee replacement surgery can take six to 12 months. Working with a physical therapist to regain strength and mobility, most people can return to normal daily function within three months. It's important to remain active once physical therapy concludes. Lower-impact activities, such as walking, hiking, biking, swimming, golfing, strength training, and aerobic activities, are recommended. High-impact activities, such as running, may shorten the life span of the implant.
An emerging trend for cataract surgery
Same-day bilateral cataract surgery removes cataracts in both eyes in one surgical session, instead of two surgeries that are a few weeks apart. The approach has many benefits, such as convenience, but it has risks, too. Vision clarity might not be as good as it is when the procedures are done separately. Some doctors fear that vision loss (which is a low risk for any cataract surgery) could possibly occur in both eyes at the same time.
Surgery may have an edge over injections for carpal tunnel syndrome
A 2025 randomized trial of people with carpal tunnel syndrome found that 57% of those who had surgery as a first-line treatment recovered within 18 months, without additional treatments, compared with 13% of people who received steroid injections instead.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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