Sexual Health Archive

Articles

Read More about Bacterial vaginosis (Gardnerella vaginitis)
Bacterial vaginosis (Gardnerella vaginitis)

Bacterial vaginosis (Gardnerella vaginitis)
Read More about 5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction
5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction

5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction
Read More about Cervical cancer
Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer
Read More about Men and urinary tract infections
Men and urinary tract infections

Men and urinary tract infections

Although urinary tract infections (UTIs) are far more common in women, men can also get them. Signs and symptoms include frequent urination, burning or tingling during or just after urination, cloudy urine with a strong odor, or blood in the urine. UTIs can be treated with antibiotics.

Read More about Testicular cancer
Testicular cancer

Testicular cancer
Read More about Curvature of the penis (Peyronie's disease)
Curvature of the penis (Peyronie's disease)

Curvature of the penis (Peyronie's disease)
Read More about Priapism
Priapism

Priapism
Read More about Is your heart ready for sex?
Is your heart ready for sex?

Is your heart ready for sex?

Most men can resume regular sexual activity after a heart attack once they can engage in mild-to-moderate physical activity without experiencing marked fatigue, chest pain, or shortness of breath. For heart-related procedures like angioplasty with stent placement (to open a blocked artery and restore blood flow), coronary artery bypass surgery, or open-heart surgery, men should wait until surgical sites have fully healed before resuming sex. At the same time, men should address any lingering heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure and excess weight.

Read More about Try this: Dealing with bedtime backaches
Try this: Dealing with bedtime backaches

Try this: Dealing with bedtime backaches

Men can overcome the barrier of back pain in the bedroom by trying different sexual positions and adjusting their intensity and frequency.

Read More about Testing for vaginitis (yeast, trichomonas, and bacterial vaginosis)
Testing for vaginitis (yeast, trichomonas, and bacterial vaginosis)

Testing for vaginitis (yeast, trichomonas, and bacterial vaginosis)
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