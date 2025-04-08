Most men can resume regular sexual activity after a heart attack once they can engage in mild-to-moderate physical activity without experiencing marked fatigue, chest pain, or shortness of breath. For heart-related procedures like angioplasty with stent placement (to open a blocked artery and restore blood flow), coronary artery bypass surgery, or open-heart surgery, men should wait until surgical sites have fully healed before resuming sex. At the same time, men should address any lingering heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure and excess weight.