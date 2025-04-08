How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Sexual Health Archive
Articles
Men and urinary tract infections
Although urinary tract infections (UTIs) are far more common in women, men can also get them. Signs and symptoms include frequent urination, burning or tingling during or just after urination, cloudy urine with a strong odor, or blood in the urine. UTIs can be treated with antibiotics.
Is your heart ready for sex?
Most men can resume regular sexual activity after a heart attack once they can engage in mild-to-moderate physical activity without experiencing marked fatigue, chest pain, or shortness of breath. For heart-related procedures like angioplasty with stent placement (to open a blocked artery and restore blood flow), coronary artery bypass surgery, or open-heart surgery, men should wait until surgical sites have fully healed before resuming sex. At the same time, men should address any lingering heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure and excess weight.
Try this: Dealing with bedtime backaches
Men can overcome the barrier of back pain in the bedroom by trying different sexual positions and adjusting their intensity and frequency.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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