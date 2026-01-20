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Read More about Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline
Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline

Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline

A 2026 study suggested that helping care for grandchildren can offer cognitive benefits, helping older adults maintain stronger memory and language skills. Grandmothers who helped with childcare-related tasks also showed less overall cognitive decline over time than non-caregiving peers.

Read More about LATE dementia: Why it's often missed - and why it matters
LATE dementia: Why it's often missed - and why it matters

LATE dementia: Why it's often missed - and why it matters

LATE dementia (which stands for limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy) was formally recognized in 2019. LATE and Alzheimer's disease both involve progressive memory loss, but LATE usually advances more slowly than Alzheimer's.

Read More about Don't buy into brain health supplements
Don't buy into brain health supplements

Don't buy into brain health supplements

Brain health supplements purport to enhance memory and improve attention and focus. But no robust scientific evidence backs up those claims. The FDA doesn't oversee supplement testing, so manufacturers do not need to prove products are effective.

Read More about Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?
Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?

Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?

A 2025 study suggests that very low levels of lithium in the brain might be linked to Alzheimer's disease. In mice, certain lithium supplements seemed to protect memory and the brain. But scientists don't yet know if lithium pills are safe or helpful for people.

Read More about Losing a pet can trigger grief as intense as human loss
Losing a pet can trigger grief as intense as human loss

Losing a pet can trigger grief as intense as human loss

A 2026 study suggested that losing a pet can trigger grief as intense and prolonged as that from losing a human loved one.

Read More about How the gut-brain connection influences mood
How the gut-brain connection influences mood

How the gut-brain connection influences mood

The brain communicates with the gastrointestinal tract through a connection scientists call the gut-brain axis. Evidence suggests that when the gut is irritated by triggers such as infection, stress, food, allergies, alcohol, or heredity, the resulting inflammation could influence mood.

Read More about Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease
Read More about Dementia
Dementia

Dementia
Read More about How to spot Parkinson's disease symptoms
How to spot Parkinson's disease symptoms

How to spot Parkinson's disease symptoms

Parkinson's disease symptoms tend to develop gradually and can be mistaken for normal aging. Early movement-related signs include tremor in one hand, slower movements, mild balance and gait changes, and muscle stiffness. Other clues include loss of smell, sleep changes, and constipation.

Read More about Speaking multiple languages may promote healthy aging
Speaking multiple languages may promote healthy aging

Speaking multiple languages may promote healthy aging

A 2025 study suggested that living in areas where residents commonly speak multiple languages may promote healthy aging.

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