How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Brain health Archive
Articles
Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline
A 2026 study suggested that helping care for grandchildren can offer cognitive benefits, helping older adults maintain stronger memory and language skills. Grandmothers who helped with childcare-related tasks also showed less overall cognitive decline over time than non-caregiving peers.
LATE dementia: Why it's often missed - and why it matters
LATE dementia (which stands for limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy) was formally recognized in 2019. LATE and Alzheimer's disease both involve progressive memory loss, but LATE usually advances more slowly than Alzheimer's.
Don't buy into brain health supplements
Brain health supplements purport to enhance memory and improve attention and focus. But no robust scientific evidence backs up those claims. The FDA doesn't oversee supplement testing, so manufacturers do not need to prove products are effective.
Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?
A 2025 study suggests that very low levels of lithium in the brain might be linked to Alzheimer's disease. In mice, certain lithium supplements seemed to protect memory and the brain. But scientists don't yet know if lithium pills are safe or helpful for people.
Losing a pet can trigger grief as intense as human loss
A 2026 study suggested that losing a pet can trigger grief as intense and prolonged as that from losing a human loved one.
How the gut-brain connection influences mood
The brain communicates with the gastrointestinal tract through a connection scientists call the gut-brain axis. Evidence suggests that when the gut is irritated by triggers such as infection, stress, food, allergies, alcohol, or heredity, the resulting inflammation could influence mood.
How to spot Parkinson's disease symptoms
Parkinson's disease symptoms tend to develop gradually and can be mistaken for normal aging. Early movement-related signs include tremor in one hand, slower movements, mild balance and gait changes, and muscle stiffness. Other clues include loss of smell, sleep changes, and constipation.
Speaking multiple languages may promote healthy aging
A 2025 study suggested that living in areas where residents commonly speak multiple languages may promote healthy aging.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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